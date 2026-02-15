Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very delicious

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    "We discussed issues of economic cooperation, including the agricultural sector, and there are many opportunities for exchanges in this field. I believe the agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very delicious," said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    He emphasized that products are being exported from Azerbaijan to Serbia at special discounted prices, stating: "Compared to other exported products, this is a much more favorable price. Therefore, we believe that government officials who have not yet engaged in this area should pay attention. They should establish cooperation in this field and be prepared to purchase products offered by our Azerbaijani friends."

    "Of course, we also have many products to offer to Azerbaijan," President Vučić added.

