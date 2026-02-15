Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 18:51
    President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to Serbia

    "Our relations in the energy sector are now developing in a multifaceted format. A short while ago, we began exporting natural gas to Serbia, and today we have decided that we will increase the volume of those exports," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

    "By converting the gas to be exported to Serbia into electricity, we will achieve the production of clean electricity. This will create opportunities both for the Serbian market and for future exports," the head of state emphasized.

