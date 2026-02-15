Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchanged

A ceremony for the exchange of Azerbaijan–Serbia documents was held in Belgrade, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev and Serbia"s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Dragan Glamočić exchanged the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on Cooperation in the Field of Food Security."

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Serbia"s Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović exchanged the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the Design, Construction and Operation of a Gas-Turbine Power Plant in the Republic of Serbia."

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Serbia"s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarović exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Serbia."

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev and Serbia"s Minister of Information and Telecommunications Boris Bratina exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communications between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia."

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Serbia"s Minister of Culture Nikola Selaković exchanged the "Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Culture for 2026-2030 between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia."

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Serbia"s Minister of Sports Zoran Gajić exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Sports between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Serbia."

Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev and Director of Serbia"s National Health Insurance Fund Sanja Radojević exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Health Insurance Systems between the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Health Insurance Fund of the Republic of Serbia."

