Azerbaijani ambassador to Morocco pays working visit to Senegal

Nazim Samadov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco, has paid a working visit to the Republic of Senegal to advance bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, Report informs.

During the visit, the ambassador held meetings with Senegal's Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation Abdurahmane Sarr, Minister of the Armed Forces General Birame Diop, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Public Service Reform Olivier Boucal, Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Development Alioune Sall, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Khady Diène Gaye, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on expanding political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Senegal, strengthening trade and economic ties, exploring investment opportunities, and assessing prospects for cooperation in defense and security, along with digital transformation, public administration, youth policy and sports.

As part of the visit, the ambassador also met with the leadership of Senegal"s state news agency Agence de Presse Sénégalaise (APS), one of the country's oldest newspapers Le Soleil, and major online media outlets Seneweb and Senenews.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in the field of information, including news exchange, the establishment of direct contacts between media organizations, and the organization of reciprocal visits.

Both parties emphasized the importance of intensifying mutual visits and building direct links between relevant government institutions and media structures to ensure sustainable and practical cooperation.

Ambassador Samadov underlined that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to developing relations with African countries and noted the significant potential for further expanding ties with Senegal on the basis of mutual respect and partnership.

Senegalese officials, in turn, expressed their interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan and confirmed their readiness to implement joint projects in specific areas of mutual interest.