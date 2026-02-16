Bondi Beach terror attack suspect appears in court

A man accused of killing 15 people by opening fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Australia's Bondi Beach has appeared in court via video link from prison for the first time, Report informs via Sky News.

Naveed Akram spoke briefly during the short hearing at a Sydney court on Monday, which he joined remotely from high-security prison Goulburn Correctional Centre, Australian media reports.

The 24-year-old faces 59 charges ​over the shooting on December 14, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder ​and a terror offence.

Police allege he carried ‌out the mass shooting with his father Sajid, 50, who was shot dead during the attack.

Akram wore a green prison-issued jumper and only spoke to acknowledge that he had heard discussions about extending non-publication orders suppressing details of the victims.

His lawyer Ben Archbold told reporters outside the Downing Centre Local and District Court that Akram was ‌doing "as well as he can be" given the "very onerous conditions" in prison.

Archbold said it was too early to indicate how Akram would plead to the charges and that he had not discussed details of the alleged attack ⁠with him. "I haven't spoken to him about the attack ​in that regard," he said.

"All that we're ​doing at the moment is starting the process… we're ​waiting for the brief to be served. There's nothing more I ⁠can say."

Archbold added that he had visited Akram in prison.

"He's just a client, and he's a client that needs to be represented," he said.

"And we don't let our personal ​view get in the way of our professional obligations.

"The ​matter has been adjourned, I have nothing more to say."

Akram attended his first court hearing remotely from his hospital bed in December.

The Bondi attack is regarded as Australia's worst terror incident and biggest mass shooting since 1996.

It prompted the Australian parliament to strengthen gun control and hate speech laws.

The case is expected to return to court ‌in April.