Kallas urges EU countries not to be distracted from Ukraine by Middle East

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas believes it is crucial to ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs.

"It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that's why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard from the European side," Kallas told journalists ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

According to her, the ASPIDES mission already exists in the Middle East, which could be effectively involved in efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, and the consent of member states is required to change its mandate.

"We have ASPIDES. Of course, we will discuss with the member states whether it's possible to really change the mandate of this mission. The point is whether the member states are willing to actually use this mission. If we want to have security in this region, then it would be easiest to actually already use the operation that we have in the region and maybe change a bit," she emphasized.

She added that although the European Union is not directly dependent on energy supplies from this region, the situation poses global challenges. Therefore, according to the high representative, Europe is very concerned about this and is proposing an initiative in the Persian Gulf similar to the former Ukrainian grain export through the Black Sea.

Kallas also talked about the discussions she held last weekend with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on this issue.

"Hormuz is really dangerous for the oil supplies and energy supplies in Asia. 85% of the oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz goes to Asian countries, but it's also problematic for the fertilizers. And if there is a lack of fertilizers this year, there's also going to be food deprivation next year. So, we discussed with Antonio Guterres how to make this happen. And then on our side, we have missions and operations in the region," she said.

Speaking about upcoming discussions on the situation in Ukraine, Kallas emphasized the importance of ensuring that attention to the Middle East does not distract from the situation in Ukraine.

"Of course, it's important that the attention on the Middle East does not take away the attention from Ukraine, that the attention does not fizzle out there. We see the Easing of sanctions on oil on Russia by the US is a dangerous precedent because right now, we need them to have less money for waging the war than the more. And of course, you know, the Strait of Hormuz being closed is also to the benefit of Russia to fund this war," she stated.

Along with the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, today's meeting will also discuss the European Security Strategy, which is currently being drafted.