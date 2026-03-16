Media: Iran used cluster bombs in attacks - UPDATED
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 13:19
As a result of yet another Iranian rocket strike, a house was damaged in one of the cities in central Israel, Report informs via Israeli media.
According to rescue services, several bomb impact sites were recorded in the central part of Israel, with no casualties. It is assumed that cluster bombs were used in the strikes.
Israel has detected the launch of missiles from Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Report informs.
"A while ago, IDF forces detected the launch of missiles fired from Iran toward the territory of Israel. Air defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the statement said.
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