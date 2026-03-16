Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Media: Iran used cluster bombs in attacks - UPDATED

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 13:19
    Media: Iran used cluster bombs in attacks - UPDATED

    As a result of yet another Iranian rocket strike, a house was damaged in one of the cities in central Israel, Report informs via Israeli media.

    According to rescue services, several bomb impact sites were recorded in the central part of Israel, with no casualties. It is assumed that cluster bombs were used in the strikes.

    Israel has detected the launch of missiles from Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Report informs.

    "A while ago, IDF forces detected the launch of missiles fired from Iran toward the territory of Israel. Air defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the statement said.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran cluster munitions
    KİV: İran İsrailə hücumlar zamanı kasetli bombalardan istifadə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    СМИ: Иран при атаках по Израилю использовал кассетные бомбы - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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