Gold prices fall slightly on US inflation data
Finance
- 16 February, 2026
- 10:48
The exchange price of gold fell on Monday morning, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $43.30 from the previous close, or 0.86%, to $5,002.99 per troy ounce.
March silver futures fell 3.16% to $75.503 per ounce.
US inflation data were released earlier. The annual rate slowed to 2.4% from 2.7% last year. Analysts had forecast a slowdown to 2.5%.
