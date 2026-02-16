Gold prices fall slightly on US inflation data

The exchange price of gold fell on Monday morning, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $43.30 from the previous close, or 0.86%, to $5,002.99 per troy ounce.

March silver futures fell 3.16% to $75.503 per ounce.

US inflation data were released earlier. The annual rate slowed to 2.4% from 2.7% last year. Analysts had forecast a slowdown to 2.5%.