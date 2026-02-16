Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Gold prices fall slightly on US inflation data

    Finance
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 10:48
    The exchange price of gold fell on Monday morning, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $43.30 from the previous close, or 0.86%, to $5,002.99 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures fell 3.16% to $75.503 per ounce.

    US inflation data were released earlier. The annual rate slowed to 2.4% from 2.7% last year. Analysts had forecast a slowdown to 2.5%.

    gold prices decrease Comex exchange
