Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest level
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 18:12
"I would like Azerbaijanis to visit Serbia frequently. Comfort, peace, and complete security are fully ensured," said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
"Security in both countries is at the highest level, and our direct contacts with the Azerbaijani people are also very important," the Serbian President added.
Latest News
19:16
Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very deliciousForeign policy
18:51
President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to SerbiaForeign policy
18:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in SerbiaForeign policy
18:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statementsForeign policy
18:29
President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic termsForeign policy
18:27
Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchangedForeign policy
18:24
Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult momentsForeign policy
18:12
Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest levelForeign policy
18:11
Video