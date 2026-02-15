Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest level

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 18:12
    Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest level

    "I would like Azerbaijanis to visit Serbia frequently. Comfort, peace, and complete security are fully ensured," said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    "Security in both countries is at the highest level, and our direct contacts with the Azerbaijani people are also very important," the Serbian President added.

    Vuçiç: Serbiya və Azərbaycanda təhlükəsizlik ən yüksək səviyyədədir
    Вучич: Я хотел бы, чтобы азербайджанцы чаще посещали Сербию

