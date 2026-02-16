Azerbaijan boosts wheat imports by 50%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Economy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 18:35
    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 129,933 tons of wheat, valued at just over $28.87 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the corresponding period in 2025, wheat imports rose by nearly 43,279 tons (50%) in volume and by approximately $10.18 million (54.4%) in value.

    During the month, spending on wheat imports accounted for 2.2% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4% and imports fell by 36.5%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2024.

