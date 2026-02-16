First solar eclipse of 2026 to occur on Feb. 17

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will be annular and take place on February 17, the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, named after Nasraddin Tusi, announced, Report informs.

The eclipse will begin at 13:56 (GMT+4) and end at 18:27, with its maximum phase expected at 16:12. It will be visible mainly over Antarctica, as well as in several countries in South America and Africa.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but, due to its orbital position, does not completely cover the solar disk. As a result, a bright "ring" of sunlight remains visible around the dark silhouette of the Moon.

This eclipse will not be visible in Azerbaijan. The next astronomical event will be a total lunar eclipse, expected on March 3.