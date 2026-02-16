Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

Mehriban Aliyeva has been re-elected as President (Chair of the Executive Committee) of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) for another five-year term, the AGF told Report.

The decision was made during the federation's 16th general assembly, which was held in a reporting and election format.

Following the official opening, AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov presented a video report on the federation's activities, competitions, and achievements from 2021 through 2025, noting the dynamic development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan and the strong international representation of Azerbaijani athletes.

AGF's financial director, Viktoria Abushova, delivered the financial report for 2021–2025. At the general assembly, corresponding changes were made to the federation's Charter and approved in the new edition. Changes were made to the structure of the Federation's Control-Audit and Disciplinary Commissions, and the formation of Athletes and Appeals Commissions was reflected in the Charter.

Subsequently, elections to the Executive Committee were held. Based on the results of the voting, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as president of the AGF (Chair of the Executive Committee) for the next five-year term.

Altay Hasanov was re-elected Vice President, while Rauf Aliyev, Rafig Beybutov, and Vafa Bekarova were approved as members of the Executive Committee.

The assembly also adopted new Disciplinary Rules, Ethics Rules, and Rules on Ensuring a Safe Environment in Gymnastics and Protecting Participants' Identity. Members were elected to the Supervisory, Disciplinary, and Appeals Commissions.

The session concluded with the awarding of commemorative medals to athletes who achieved outstanding results in prestigious competitions in 2025.