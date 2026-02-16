Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

    Individual sports
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 18:47
    Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

    Mehriban Aliyeva has been re-elected as President (Chair of the Executive Committee) of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) for another five-year term, the AGF told Report.

    The decision was made during the federation's 16th general assembly, which was held in a reporting and election format.

    Following the official opening, AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov presented a video report on the federation's activities, competitions, and achievements from 2021 through 2025, noting the dynamic development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan and the strong international representation of Azerbaijani athletes.

    AGF's financial director, Viktoria Abushova, delivered the financial report for 2021–2025. At the general assembly, corresponding changes were made to the federation's Charter and approved in the new edition. Changes were made to the structure of the Federation's Control-Audit and Disciplinary Commissions, and the formation of Athletes and Appeals Commissions was reflected in the Charter.

    Subsequently, elections to the Executive Committee were held. Based on the results of the voting, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as president of the AGF (Chair of the Executive Committee) for the next five-year term.

    Altay Hasanov was re-elected Vice President, while Rauf Aliyev, Rafig Beybutov, and Vafa Bekarova were approved as members of the Executive Committee.

    The assembly also adopted new Disciplinary Rules, Ethics Rules, and Rules on Ensuring a Safe Environment in Gymnastics and Protecting Participants' Identity. Members were elected to the Supervisory, Disciplinary, and Appeals Commissions.

    The session concluded with the awarding of commemorative medals to athletes who achieved outstanding results in prestigious competitions in 2025.

    Mehriban Aliyeva Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
    Photo
    Mehriban Əliyeva yenidən Azərbaycan Gimnastika Federasiyasının prezidenti seçilib
    Photo
    Мехрибан Алиева переизбрана президентом Федерации гимнастики

    Latest News

    19:43

    Nearly 2.5M citizens eligible to vote in Armenia's parliamentary elections

    Region
    19:27
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Anti-Corruption Commission convenes its meeting

    Domestic policy
    19:15

    First solar eclipse of 2026 to occur on Feb. 17

    Education and science
    18:58

    28 schools in India receive bomb threats

    Other countries
    18:47
    Photo

    Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

    Individual sports
    18:35

    Azerbaijan boosts wheat imports by 50%

    Economy
    18:23

    Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan in Jan. 2026 – LIST

    Energy
    18:05

    Ukraine discusses accelerated accession to EU

    Region
    17:41

    Azerbaijan resumes mutton imports from UK

    Business
    All News Feed