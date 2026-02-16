Azerbaijan resumes mutton imports from UK

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 638.4 tons of mutton, valued at $3.3 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 41% and 81%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Last year, Azerbaijan purchased mutton from:

- Mongolia: 572.5 tons (+27%) worth $2.3 million (+28%);

- Somalia: 46.5 tons worth $960,000 (no supply a year ago);

- Russia: 19 tons (+9 times) worth $19,9000 (+3 times);

- The UK: 0.25 tons worth $7,500;

- New Zealand: 0.2 tons (-59%) worth $7,200(-42%).

Azerbaijan has resumed supplies from the UK after a break of 8 years and 11 months.

In 2024, 99.3% of the 453 tons of mutton imported to Azerbaijan came from Mongolia.