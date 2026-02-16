Azerbaijan resumes mutton imports from UK
Business
- 16 February, 2026
- 17:41
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported 638.4 tons of mutton, valued at $3.3 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 41% and 81%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
Last year, Azerbaijan purchased mutton from:
- Mongolia: 572.5 tons (+27%) worth $2.3 million (+28%);
- Somalia: 46.5 tons worth $960,000 (no supply a year ago);
- Russia: 19 tons (+9 times) worth $19,9000 (+3 times);
- The UK: 0.25 tons worth $7,500;
- New Zealand: 0.2 tons (-59%) worth $7,200(-42%).
Azerbaijan has resumed supplies from the UK after a break of 8 years and 11 months.
In 2024, 99.3% of the 453 tons of mutton imported to Azerbaijan came from Mongolia.
Latest News
18:05
Ukraine discusses accelerated accession to EURegion
17:41
Azerbaijan resumes mutton imports from UKBusiness
17:29
EU yet to decide on status in Board of PeaceOther countries
17:22
Italian exporters to receive expanded SACE guarantees for operations in AzerbaijanFinance
17:04
Azerbaijan boosts petroleum coke exports in JanuaryEnergy
17:03
Photo
Fourth agrarian startups and innovation forum held in BakuAIC
16:57
Former head of Baku Port appointed adviser to minister – EXCLUSIVEBusiness
16:44
Azerbaijan sees over 5% decline in foreign trade surplusBusiness
16:43