Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan in Jan. 2026 – LIST

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported more than 2.64 million tons of oil to 11 countries, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

During the month, the top five destinations for Azerbaijani oil were Italy, Romania, Portugal, Germany, and Croatia.

The following table presents the full list of countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil for January.

№ Countries Volume (ton) Compared to January 2025 Statistical value (thousand USD) Compared to January 2025 1 Italy 1,847,915.54 +9.5% 861,652.23 -7.6% 2 Romania 197,053.85 +6.8% 93,673.99 -10.6% 3 Portugal 93,590.26 -56.7% 44,337 -59.4% 4 Germany 91,294.06 -77.7% 43,249.21 -80.6% 5 Croatia 86,166.17 -74.6% 40,819.95 -78.3% 6 Czech Republic 82,403.5 -77.4% 38,454.49 -81% 7 Bulgaria 78,494.85 -* 37,415.05 -* 8 Tunisia 61,269.98 -* 29,498.76 -* 9 Türkiye 41,761.71 +4.8 times 19,543.44 +4.6 times 10 Indonesia 38,554,41 -* 17,866.2 -* 11 Greece 24,426.62 -74.1% 11,571.75 -78 % Total 2,642,930.94 -23.6 1,238,082.05 -34.9

-* There were no deliveries in the same period last year.