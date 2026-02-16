Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 18:23
    Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan in Jan. 2026 – LIST

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported more than 2.64 million tons of oil to 11 countries, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    During the month, the top five destinations for Azerbaijani oil were Italy, Romania, Portugal, Germany, and Croatia.

    The following table presents the full list of countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil for January.

    Countries

    Volume (ton)

    Compared to January 2025

    Statistical value (thousand USD)

    Compared to January 2025

    1

    Italy

    1,847,915.54

    +9.5%

    861,652.23

    -7.6%

    2

    Romania

    197,053.85

    +6.8%

    93,673.99

    -10.6%

    3

    Portugal

    93,590.26

    -56.7%

    44,337

    -59.4%

    4

    Germany

    91,294.06

    -77.7%

    43,249.21

    -80.6%

    5

    Croatia

    86,166.17

    -74.6%

    40,819.95

    -78.3%

    6

    Czech Republic

    82,403.5

    -77.4%

    38,454.49

    -81%

    7

    Bulgaria

    78,494.85

    -*

    37,415.05

    -*

    8

    Tunisia

    61,269.98

    -*

    29,498.76

    -*

    9

    Türkiye

    41,761.71

    +4.8 times

    19,543.44

    +4.6 times

    10

    Indonesia

    38,554,41

    -*

    17,866.2

    -*

    11

    Greece

    24,426.62

    -74.1%

    11,571.75

    -78 %

    Total

    2,642,930.94

    -23.6

    1,238,082.05

    -34.9

    -* There were no deliveries in the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan oil exports State Customs Committee
    Bu ilin yanvarında Azərbaycan 11 ölkəyə neft ixrac edib - SİYAHI
    В январе этого года Азербайджан экспортировал нефть в 11 стран

