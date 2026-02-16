Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan in Jan. 2026 – LIST
- 16 February, 2026
- 18:23
In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported more than 2.64 million tons of oil to 11 countries, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.
During the month, the top five destinations for Azerbaijani oil were Italy, Romania, Portugal, Germany, and Croatia.
The following table presents the full list of countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil for January.
|
№
|
Countries
|
Volume (ton)
|
Compared to January 2025
|
Statistical value (thousand USD)
|
Compared to January 2025
|
1
|
Italy
|
1,847,915.54
|
+9.5%
|
861,652.23
|
-7.6%
|
2
|
Romania
|
197,053.85
|
+6.8%
|
93,673.99
|
-10.6%
|
3
|
Portugal
|
93,590.26
|
-56.7%
|
44,337
|
-59.4%
|
4
|
Germany
|
91,294.06
|
-77.7%
|
43,249.21
|
-80.6%
|
5
|
Croatia
|
86,166.17
|
-74.6%
|
40,819.95
|
-78.3%
|
6
|
Czech Republic
|
82,403.5
|
-77.4%
|
38,454.49
|
-81%
|
7
|
Bulgaria
|
78,494.85
|
-*
|
37,415.05
|
-*
|
8
|
Tunisia
|
61,269.98
|
-*
|
29,498.76
|
-*
|
9
|
Türkiye
|
41,761.71
|
+4.8 times
|
19,543.44
|
+4.6 times
|
10
|
Indonesia
|
38,554,41
|
-*
|
17,866.2
|
-*
|
11
|
Greece
|
24,426.62
|
-74.1%
|
11,571.75
|
-78 %
|
Total
|
2,642,930.94
|
-23.6
|
1,238,082.05
|
-34.9
-* There were no deliveries in the same period last year.