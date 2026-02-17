Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 12:00
    TBSC managing partner: Education should meet needs of Azerbaijani energy market

    Azerbaijan needs to close the gap between its education system and the dynamically changing needs of the industry, Tengiz Lomitashvili, managing partner of the consulting firm TBSC, said at the launch ceremony of the project "Expanding Youth Access to Market-Demanded Skills and Employment Opportunities in Azerbaijan's Energy Sector," Report informs.

    "As part of the project, we are developing a new nationally accredited training program that will equip young people with in-demand technical and digital skills. As the country undergoes a green and equitable transformation, it is important to ensure that the next generation of specialists not only participates in these processes but also leads them, ensuring that no one is left behind," Lomitashvili noted.

    According to him, the project's roadmap is practical in nature.

    "We're starting with a comprehensive baseline analysis to identify the existing skills gap. This will be followed by active stakeholder consultations and the development of the final curriculum. This process will be supported by an information and communications campaign. We'll also be training trainers and holding career fairs to create real employment opportunities for graduates," he added.

    Управляющий партнер TBSC: Образование должно соответствовать запросам энергорынка Азербайджана

