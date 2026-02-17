President: Intensity of political dialogue promotes strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations

The intensity of political dialogue and mutual understanding creates favorable conditions for the further rapid development and strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and China, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Spring Festival, according to Report.

"We are gratified by the continued deepening and enrichment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, built on a solid foundation. Undoubtedly, the intensity of our political dialogue and mutual understanding creates favorable conditions for the further rapid development and strengthening of these relations," the head of state said.

He expressed confidence that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as fruitful cooperation, will continue to expand through joint efforts in line with the interests of the two peoples, while the strategic partnership is further strengthened.