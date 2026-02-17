Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Milli Majlis
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:55
    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Azerbaijan is introducing penalties for the use, import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage of electronic cigarettes and their components for commercial purposes.

    According to Report, new provisions are being added to the Administrative Offenses Code.

    Under the newly introduced provision discussed today at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Law Policy and State-Building, electronic cigarettes and their components that are the direct object of the administrative offense will be confiscated, and fines will be imposed as follows:

    Individuals: 350–500 manats (approximately $206-$294);

    Officials: 1,650–2,200 manats (approximately $970-$1,294);

    Legal entities: 4,000–5,000 manats (approximately $2,352-2,941).

    If adopted, the law is expected to come into force on April 1, 2026.

    Azerbaijan electronic cigarettes fines
    Azərbaycanda elektron siqaretlərin satışına görə 5 min manat cərimə tətbiq ediləcək
    В Азербайджане за продажу вейпов введут штраф до 5 тыс. манатов

    Latest News

    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation signs MoU with Muslim Trade Forum

    Business
    12:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs memorandum of understanding with Jordan Chamber of Commerce

    Business
    12:20

    Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Milli Majlis
    12:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani products to be integrated into Japan's retail networks

    Business
    12:08
    Photo

    Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development to hold agriculture expo in sustainable development in Baku

    AIC
    12:00

    TBSC managing partner: Education should meet needs of Azerbaijani energy market

    Energy
    12:00

    President: Intensity of political dialogue promotes strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Milli Majlis
    11:51

    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed