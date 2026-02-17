Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

Azerbaijan is introducing penalties for the use, import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage of electronic cigarettes and their components for commercial purposes.

According to Report, new provisions are being added to the Administrative Offenses Code.

Under the newly introduced provision discussed today at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Law Policy and State-Building, electronic cigarettes and their components that are the direct object of the administrative offense will be confiscated, and fines will be imposed as follows:

Individuals: 350–500 manats (approximately $206-$294);

Officials: 1,650–2,200 manats (approximately $970-$1,294);

Legal entities: 4,000–5,000 manats (approximately $2,352-2,941).

If adopted, the law is expected to come into force on April 1, 2026.