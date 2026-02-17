Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places
Milli Majlis
- 17 February, 2026
- 11:51
Azerbaijan will impose fines of 30 manats (around $18) for using e-cigarettes in prohibited areas.
According to Report, the relevant amendments are being proposed to the country"s Code of Administrative Offenses.
At today"s meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, the document containing the new amendments was reviewed.
Under the proposed rules, using e-cigarettes in restricted areas, on streets, and in other public spaces will carry a fine of 30 manats.
