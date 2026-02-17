Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Milli Majlis
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:51
    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Azerbaijan will impose fines of 30 manats (around $18) for using e-cigarettes in prohibited areas.

    According to Report, the relevant amendments are being proposed to the country"s Code of Administrative Offenses.

    At today"s meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, the document containing the new amendments was reviewed.

    Under the proposed rules, using e-cigarettes in restricted areas, on streets, and in other public spaces will carry a fine of 30 manats.

    Qadağan edilən yerlərdə elektron siqaret çəkənlər 30 manat cərimə ediləcək
    Азербайджан вводит штрафы за вейпы в общественных местах

    Latest News

    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation signs MoU with Muslim Trade Forum

    Business
    12:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs memorandum of understanding with Jordan Chamber of Commerce

    Business
    12:20

    Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Milli Majlis
    12:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani products to be integrated into Japan's retail networks

    Business
    12:08
    Photo

    Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development to hold agriculture expo in sustainable development in Baku

    AIC
    12:00

    TBSC managing partner: Education should meet needs of Azerbaijani energy market

    Energy
    12:00

    President: Intensity of political dialogue promotes strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Milli Majlis
    11:51

    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed