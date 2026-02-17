Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda
Region
- 17 February, 2026
- 18:21
During a meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood Policy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed regional development and the peace agenda, Report informs via Armenian media.
Gert Jan Koopman and Nikol Pashinyan discussed current cooperation programs between Armenia and the EU, as well as future initiatives aimed at expanding economic opportunities, improving the investment climate, and strengthening regional stability.
