    Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda

    Region
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 18:21
    Pashinyan and Gert Jan Koopman discuss regional peace agenda

    During a meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood Policy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed regional development and the peace agenda, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Gert Jan Koopman and Nikol Pashinyan discussed current cooperation programs between Armenia and the EU, as well as future initiatives aimed at expanding economic opportunities, improving the investment climate, and strengthening regional stability.

    Paşinyan Avropa Komissiyasının rəsmisi ilə regionda sülh gündəliyini müzakirə edib
    Пашинян и Герт Ян Купман обсудили мирную повестку в регионе

