    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Xi Jinping on Spring Festival

    Foreign policy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:44
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Xi Jinping on Spring Festival

    President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the People"s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    It is on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival, that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I have the pleasure of sincerely congratulating you, and through you, the friendly people of China.

    This ancient holiday, a symbol of peace and harmony and a representation of renewal, hope, and gratefulness to nature, in its essence celebrates mutual understanding, friendship, and unity. I wish that the Chunjie, marking the arrival of the New Year according to the Chinese calendar, brings your people a joyful spirit, prosperity, and abundance.

    We are gratified by the continued deepening and enrichment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, built on a solid foundation. Undoubtedly, the intensity of our political dialogue and mutual understanding creates favorable conditions for the further rapid development and strengthening of these relations.

    I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as our fruitful cooperation, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in line with the interests of our peoples, while our strategic partnership is further strengthened.

    On the occasion of this holiday, I would like to once again extend to you my warmest congratulations, wishing you robust health, happiness, and success in important state duties, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China."

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Çin Sədrini Bahar bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Си Цзиньпина с праздником Весны

