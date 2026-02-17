Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development to hold agriculture expo in sustainable development in Baku

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) plans to hold an agriculture exhibition in the sphere of sustainable development in Baku in May this year.

According to Report, citing the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, the exhibition is included in the ICCD's official event schedule.

On February 16, as part of the 3rd Halal Forum in Mecca, the 41st session of the ICCD General Assembly took place, with the participation of the Confederation's President, Mammad Musayev.

The General Assembly presented the ICCD's overall budget, project-specific budget packages, and informed member countries about events planned for the current year. In addition, Kenya was admitted as a new member of the Chamber.

Following the vote, Abdulla Saleh Kamel was re-elected as the head of the ICCD.