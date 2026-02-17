Masdar: Renewable energy opportunities open up global market opportunities for Azerbaijan

The opportunities being created in Azerbaijan are facilitating the transformation of the country and the entire region, opening up new development prospects, Murad Sadigov, head of Masdar's Azerbaijan office, said at the launch ceremony of the project "Expanding youth access to marketable skills and employment opportunities in Azerbaijan's energy sector," Report informs.

He noted that Masdar, with the participation of international consultants, conducted a comprehensive assessment of both Azerbaijan's domestic needs and export potential in the renewable energy sector.

"These studies formed the foundation for the subsequent work being carried out today by the Ministry of Energy together with its partners. We see how the ministry is expanding expert interaction with the European Union, Central Asian countries, and other states in the region, creating a broad platform for cooperation," he noted.

The head of the office emphasized that one of the key topics of last week's negotiations with the United States was the development of data centers for artificial intelligence, digitalization, and technological transformation.

"Digital transformation is impossible without a reliable and sustainable energy base. The opportunities being created today for Azerbaijani citizens will contribute to the structural transformation of the country and the region, increasing the mobility of skilled labor. Initiatives implemented with the support of the EBRD and our partners through Masdar projects in the country will pave the way for thousands of talented Azerbaijanis to integrate into the global professional community. This is not only about advancing the green energy agenda but also about unlocking Azerbaijan's intellectual potential in this field," added Sadigov.