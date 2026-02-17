Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison
Incident
- 17 February, 2026
- 11:36
A verdict was announced at an open session of the Baku Military Court in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism-related offenses, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes.
According to Report, at the session chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, the court delivered a sentence sentencing Ruben Vardanyan to 20 years of imprisonment.
