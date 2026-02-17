EBRD intends to develop new cooperation formats in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is traditionally known for its high-quality education and the professionalism of its oil and gas specialists, Real Hajiyev, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Representative in Azerbaijan, said at the launch ceremony of the project "Expanding Young People's Access to Marketable Skills and Employment Opportunities in Azerbaijan's Energy Sector," Report informs.

He noted that it is crucial to ensure that professional skills are aligned with the large-scale changes taking place in the energy sector.

"This need is particularly pressing, as youth employment in Azerbaijan remains a challenge. Furthermore, access to vocational education remains limited, and gender imbalances reduce the effectiveness of the labor market," Hajiyev noted.

He emphasized that the new project aims to address these challenges.

"Over the next 18 months, we will work with our partners to implement this ambitious agenda. We hope to develop new formats of cooperation, partnerships, and additional opportunities," he stated.

According to a bank representative, the EBRD believes that investing in human capital is key to building a sustainable and competitive economy.

"Human capital development is one of the three main pillars of our strategy. This is particularly important for Azerbaijan, as the country's energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation," added Hajiyev.