Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    EBRD intends to develop new cooperation formats in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:48
    EBRD intends to develop new cooperation formats in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan is traditionally known for its high-quality education and the professionalism of its oil and gas specialists, Real Hajiyev, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Representative in Azerbaijan, said at the launch ceremony of the project "Expanding Young People's Access to Marketable Skills and Employment Opportunities in Azerbaijan's Energy Sector," Report informs.

    He noted that it is crucial to ensure that professional skills are aligned with the large-scale changes taking place in the energy sector.

    "This need is particularly pressing, as youth employment in Azerbaijan remains a challenge. Furthermore, access to vocational education remains limited, and gender imbalances reduce the effectiveness of the labor market," Hajiyev noted.

    He emphasized that the new project aims to address these challenges.

    "Over the next 18 months, we will work with our partners to implement this ambitious agenda. We hope to develop new formats of cooperation, partnerships, and additional opportunities," he stated.

    According to a bank representative, the EBRD believes that investing in human capital is key to building a sustainable and competitive economy.

    "Human capital development is one of the three main pillars of our strategy. This is particularly important for Azerbaijan, as the country's energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation," added Hajiyev.

    EBRD Azerbaijan Real Hajiyev
    EBRD Azərbaycanda yeni əməkdaşlıq formatları yaratmaq niyyətindədir
    ЕБРР намерен сформировать новые форматы сотрудничества в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation signs MoU with Muslim Trade Forum

    Business
    12:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs memorandum of understanding with Jordan Chamber of Commerce

    Business
    12:20

    Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Milli Majlis
    12:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani products to be integrated into Japan's retail networks

    Business
    12:08
    Photo

    Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development to hold agriculture expo in sustainable development in Baku

    AIC
    12:00

    TBSC managing partner: Education should meet needs of Azerbaijani energy market

    Energy
    12:00

    President: Intensity of political dialogue promotes strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Milli Majlis
    11:51

    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed