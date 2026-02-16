Ukraine discusses accelerated accession to EU

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Discussions on Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union are currently ongoing, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a joint press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in Kyiv, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "After Munich, following the meetings of the Ukrainian president and all the meetings held by our team, I can confirm that such a discussion is continuing," Sybiha stated.

    He emphasized that Europe also understands that Ukraine is needed within the European Union framework.

    "Yes, we need a clear definition of timelines and specific deadlines for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU. Our membership in the EU, not only for Ukraine but more broadly, is an element of the future security architecture and security guarantees. It is a strategic choice of our people," the minister stressed.

    Sybiha noted that Ukraine is actively and successfully advancing on the path of reforms and reaffirmed Kyiv's readiness to meet the necessary criteria.

    "Of course, we must fulfill and comply with the relevant criteria. The Council of Europe is assisting us in this regard, and we discussed support in achieving the required benchmarks for Ukraine," the foreign minister added.

    Sibiqa: Ukraynanın Aİ-yə sürətli üzvlüyü ilə bağlı müzakirələr davam edir
    Сибига: Дискуссии по поводу ускоренного вступления Украины в ЕС продолжаются

