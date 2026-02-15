Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult moments

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 18:24
    Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult moments

    Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed cooperation in the defense industry.

    As Report informs, this was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at a press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade.

    Vučić noted that even in the most difficult moments, the two states supported each other.

    Aleksandar Vučić President Ilham Aliyev
    Vuçiç: Azərbaycan və Serbiya ən mürəkkəb məqamda bir-birinin yanında olub
    Вучич: Азербайджан и Сербия поддерживали друг друга в самые сложные моменты

    Latest News

    19:16

    Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very delicious

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    18:47

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    18:30

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statements

    Foreign policy
    18:29

    President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic terms

    Foreign policy
    18:27

    Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchanged

    Foreign policy
    18:24

    Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult moments

    Foreign policy
    18:12

    Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest level

    Foreign policy
    18:11
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    All News Feed