Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult moments
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 18:24
Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed cooperation in the defense industry.
As Report informs, this was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at a press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade.
Vučić noted that even in the most difficult moments, the two states supported each other.
