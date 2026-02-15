Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    • 15 February, 2026
    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.

    Report presents the video:

    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin həftəlik icmalı yayımlanıb
    Video
    Минобороны Азербайджана представило еженедельный обзор

