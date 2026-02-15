Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President of Finland: "Red line" reached in relations with USA

    President of Finland: Red line reached in relations with USA

    Finnish President Alexander Stubb has declared that a "red line" has been reached in relations with the USA, Report informs via ERR.

    Stubb emphasized that although diplomacy conducted through public space sometimes gets out of control, a settlement of the Greenland issue has been achieved.

    Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen noted that despite US President Donald Trump abandoning threats to seize the island by force, he still shows interest in acquiring Greenland.

    Stubb also stated that Europe's relations with the USA have changed due to ideological disagreements. These include the USA's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and from a number of international organizations. At the same time, Washington continues its participation in the peace process on Ukraine. However, according to Stubb, the main question is whether Russia is ready to accept a possible agreement, and currently such a prospect is considered unlikely.

    Finlandiya Prezidenti: ABŞ ilə münasibətlərdə "qırmızı xətt"ə çatılıb
    Президент Финляндии: В отношениях с США достигнута "красная линия"

