First meeting of Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia commences in Belgrade
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 17:00
The first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia has commenced in Belgrade, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs.
