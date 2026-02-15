Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    First meeting of Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia commences in Belgrade

    • 15 February, 2026
    First meeting of Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia commences in Belgrade

    The first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia has commenced in Belgrade, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs.

    Belqradda Azərbaycan-Serbiya Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq Şurasının iclası keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    В Белграде состоялось заседание Совета стратегического партнерства Азербайджан-Сербия - ОБНОВЛЕНО

