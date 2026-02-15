Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Vučić: Serbia determined to develop strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 21:34
    Vučić: Serbia determined to develop strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

    "We are very much determined to develop the very best strategic partnership with our friendly country, Azerbaijan," the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    "And we'll devote ourselves to that, which means that we'll work diligently in order to improve our relations in all different fields, in all different spheres. And, as it always goes with friends, we'll face some hurdles, we'll face some issues, but we'll always be able to resolve them. And what will never expire is our desire for friendship, for creating better relationships, and for interconnecting with each other much faster and much stronger," Aleksandar Vučić said.

    Vuçiç: Biz dost ölkə Azərbaycanla ən yaxşı strateji tərəfdaşlığı inkişaf etdirməkdə israrlıyıq
    Вучич: Мы полны решимости развивать стратегическое партнерство с Азербайджаном

