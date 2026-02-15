Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

Europe is ready for dialogue with Russia, but this is only possible within the framework of precise conditions and guarantees that achieved agreements will be respected in order to prevent any military conflicts in the future.

Report informs that this was stated by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas in an interview with ERR.

According to her, Europe must be ready for dialogue with Moscow, but at the same time it is important to ensure clear accountability mechanisms to prevent the repetition of aggression:

"First of all, the subject of negotiations with Russia must be agreed upon. The current peace negotiations are focused on Ukraine's concessions. The focus is on what else Ukraine can promise, but the cause of the war is being ignored: the fact that Russia attacked a neighboring country without any reason. What should we do to prevent this from happening again? Clear promises must be obtained from Russia to prevent war in the future. Also, the issue of accountability remains extremely important."

Kallas noted that she is ready for negotiations with Russia as the head of European diplomacy if given the appropriate mandate.

"In my opinion, it is important to take into account that Russia does not want to stop the war," she emphasized.