Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

    Other countries
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 14:01
    Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

    Europe is ready for dialogue with Russia, but this is only possible within the framework of precise conditions and guarantees that achieved agreements will be respected in order to prevent any military conflicts in the future.

    Report informs that this was stated by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas in an interview with ERR.

    According to her, Europe must be ready for dialogue with Moscow, but at the same time it is important to ensure clear accountability mechanisms to prevent the repetition of aggression:

    "First of all, the subject of negotiations with Russia must be agreed upon. The current peace negotiations are focused on Ukraine's concessions. The focus is on what else Ukraine can promise, but the cause of the war is being ignored: the fact that Russia attacked a neighboring country without any reason. What should we do to prevent this from happening again? Clear promises must be obtained from Russia to prevent war in the future. Also, the issue of accountability remains extremely important."

    Kallas noted that she is ready for negotiations with Russia as the head of European diplomacy if given the appropriate mandate.

    "In my opinion, it is important to take into account that Russia does not want to stop the war," she emphasized.

    Kaja Kallas Ukraine Russia Ukraine war
    Kallas: Avropa müəyyən zəmanətlər şərti ilə Rusiya ilə dialoqa hazırdır
    Каллас: Европа готова к диалогу с РФ при определенных гарантиях

    Latest News

    14:43

    Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

    Other countries
    14:23

    President of Finland: "Red line" reached in relations with USA

    Other countries
    14:01

    Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

    Other countries
    13:31

    Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

    Other countries
    13:01

    Azerbaijani President: I am pleased with the current level of relations with Serbia, a friendly country and our reliable strategic partner

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    11 killed, 10 injured in passenger coach-trailer collision in S. Pakistan

    Other countries
    12:17
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shared post on visit to Germany

    Foreign policy
    12:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Emergency Ministry holds meeting on WUF13 preparations

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    Double-decker bus overturns in southern Thailand, over 40 injured

    Other countries
    All News Feed