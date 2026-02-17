Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Trump declines to comment on possibility of military operation against Cuba

    Other countries
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 09:07
    The US is talking to Cuba "right now," US President Donald Trump has said, Report informs via TRT World.

    "We're talking to Cuba right now," he told reporters en route to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida.

    Trump said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding the talks.

    "They should absolutely make a deal," he added.

    Trump called Cuba "a failed nation."

    "We'll see how it all turns out. But Cuba and us, we are talking. In the meantime, there's an embargo, there's no oil, there's no money," he said.

    Asked if he would consider a military operation like the one in Venezuela, Trump said he did not want to answer that question.

    "Why would I answer that? If I was, it wouldn't be a very tough operation, as you can figure, but I don't think that'll be necessary," he said.

    The US has reinstated its blockade of Cuba, declaring its intention to overthrow the republic's leftist government by one means or another.

    Washington has imposed an embargo on fuel deliveries to the island nation, which was already facing acute shortages.

    The US previously halted oil supplies to Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela, and in the latter case, US forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

    Washington has also announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that "dare to" supply fuel to Cuba.

    Tramp Kubaya qarşı hərbi əməliyyatın mümkünlüyü ilə bağlı suala cavab verməyib
    Трамп не стал отвечать на вопрос о возможности силовой операции в отношении Кубы

