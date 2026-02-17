Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Domestic policy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 08:45
    In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

    Families who previously lived temporarily in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are resettling in Aghdam.

    As many as 120 families, comprising 419 people, have been resettled in the city of Aghdam.

    Residents who returned to their native land expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support.

    They also expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country's lands from occupation, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for this lofty goal.

