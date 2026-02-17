Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 09:16
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    68.31

    0.56

    7.46

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    63.48

    0.59

    6.06

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,979.00

    - 67.30

    637.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,500.93

    0.00

    1,437.64

    S&P 500

    6,836.17

    0.00

    - 9.33

    Nasdaq

    22,546.67

    0.00

    - 695.32

    Nikkei

    56,344.21

    - 597.76

    6,004.73

    Dax

    24,800.91

    - 113.97

    310.50

    FTSE 100

    10,473.69

    27.34

    542.31

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,316.50

    4.76

    167.00

    Shanghai Composite

    4,084.81

    2.74

    115.97

    Bist 100

    14,339.30

    158.61

    3,077.78

    RTS

    1,144.06

    11.07

    29.93

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1842

    - 0.0026

    0.0097

    USD/GBP

    1.3612

    - 0.0039

    0.0139

    JPY/USD

    153.0500

    0.3500

    - 3.4000

    RUB/USD

    76.8259

    - 0.1260

    - 1.9241

    TRY/USD

    43.7251

    0.0357

    0.7689

    CNY/USD

    6.9048

    0.0000

    - 0.0842
