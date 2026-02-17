Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.02.2026)
Finance
- 17 February, 2026
- 09:16
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
68.31
|
0.56
|
7.46
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
63.48
|
0.59
|
6.06
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,979.00
|
- 67.30
|
637.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,500.93
|
0.00
|
1,437.64
|
S&P 500
|
6,836.17
|
0.00
|
- 9.33
|
Nasdaq
|
22,546.67
|
0.00
|
- 695.32
|
Nikkei
|
56,344.21
|
- 597.76
|
6,004.73
|
Dax
|
24,800.91
|
- 113.97
|
310.50
|
FTSE 100
|
10,473.69
|
27.34
|
542.31
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,316.50
|
4.76
|
167.00
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,084.81
|
2.74
|
115.97
|
Bist 100
|
14,339.30
|
158.61
|
3,077.78
|
RTS
|
1,144.06
|
11.07
|
29.93
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1842
|
- 0.0026
|
0.0097
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3612
|
- 0.0039
|
0.0139
|
JPY/USD
|
153.0500
|
0.3500
|
- 3.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
76.8259
|
- 0.1260
|
- 1.9241
|
TRY/USD
|
43.7251
|
0.0357
|
0.7689
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9048
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0842
