    Italy approves overflight of Russian delegation's aircraft en route to Geneva

    Other countries
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 09:03
    Italy has approved the overflight of a Russian delegation traveling to Geneva for talks on Ukraine.

    Report informs via Russian media that, according to flight monitoring channels, the aircraft carrying the delegation, led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, has entered Italian airspace. The total flight time on the Moscow–Geneva route is expected to be around nine hours.

    İtaliya Rusiya nümayəndə heyətini Cenevrəyə aparan təyyarənin keçidinə icazə verib
    Италия одобрила пролет самолета российской делегации на пути в Женеву

