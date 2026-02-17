Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market exceeds $70
- 17 February, 2026
- 09:55
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.79, or 1.13%, to $70.36 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $71.24 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.78 or 1.16%, amounting to $67.77.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
