Oil prices fall amid US-Iran talks

Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday amid low activity due to holidays in several countries, with the focus primarily on the upcoming US-Iran talks, Report informs referring to trading data.

April Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $68.45 per barrel, while WTI crude futures rose 1.1% to $63.45 per barrel.

Trading volumes were significantly lower due to holidays in markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore.

A stronger dollar ahead of a series of economic data and signals from the US Federal Reserve this week also weighed on the oil market.

It is worth noting that US and Iranian ministers are scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday to discuss the Middle Eastern country's nuclear fuel enrichment activities.