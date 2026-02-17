Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Oil prices fall amid US-Iran talks

    Energy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 09:44
    Oil prices fall amid US-Iran talks

    Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday amid low activity due to holidays in several countries, with the focus primarily on the upcoming US-Iran talks, Report informs referring to trading data.

    April Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $68.45 per barrel, while WTI crude futures rose 1.1% to $63.45 per barrel.

    Trading volumes were significantly lower due to holidays in markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore.

    A stronger dollar ahead of a series of economic data and signals from the US Federal Reserve this week also weighed on the oil market.

    It is worth noting that US and Iranian ministers are scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday to discuss the Middle Eastern country's nuclear fuel enrichment activities.

    oil prices Brent crude WTI futures
    Цены на нефть снизились на фоне переговоров США и Ирана

    Latest News

    10:53

    ASCO's Balakan ferry vessel returns to service after overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:21

    Japanese figure skaters break world record for historic gold at Olympics

    Individual sports
    09:55

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market exceeds $70

    Energy
    09:44

    Oil prices fall amid US-Iran talks

    Energy
    09:31

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:16

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:09

    34 years pass since tragedy in Azerbaijan's Garadaghly

    Domestic policy
    09:07

    Trump declines to comment on possibility of military operation against Cuba

    Other countries
    09:03

    Italy approves overflight of Russian delegation's aircraft en route to Geneva

    Other countries
    All News Feed