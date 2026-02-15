President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 15:36
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Serbia on an official visit on February 15, Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.
