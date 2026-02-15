Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 15:36
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Serbia on an official visit on February 15, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

    Serbia Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Serbiyada rəsmi səfərdədir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл с официальным визитом в Сербию

    Latest News

    16:02

    Bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić starts

    Foreign policy
    15:54
    Video

    Official welcoming ceremony held for Azerbaijani President in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    15:46

    WUF13: Accessibility considered as one of main priorities

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs air defense to deprive Russia of leverage through terror

    Other countries
    14:43

    Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

    Other countries
    14:23

    President of Finland: "Red line" reached in relations with USA

    Other countries
    14:01

    Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

    Other countries
    13:31

    Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

    Other countries
    All News Feed