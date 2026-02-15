WUF13: Accessibility considered as one of main priorities
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 15:46
Accessibility principles have been taken into account as one of the main priorities during the space planning for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Report informs with reference to the WUF13Azerbaijan official X page.
Clear signage, ramps, elevators, accessible restrooms, tactile pathways, as well as on-site support services are planned to ensure comfortable and safe movement of participants:
Persons with disabilities representing various social groups will also be actively involved in the planning and implementation of accessibility services to ensure inclusivity across all areas of the event.
