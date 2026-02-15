Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs air defense to deprive Russia of leverage through terror

    Other countries
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 15:16
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs air defense to deprive Russia of leverage through terror

    Ukraine needs air defense every day to deprive Russia of leverage through terror, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

    "Every day, recovery continues in our cities and communities after Russian strikes. This week of February alone, they launched about 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles against Ukraine – almost all of them ballistic. Today, the Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions came under enemy attack.

    As before, the main target of these attacks is the energy sector. The Russians deliberately combine strikes to destroy our generation facilities, substations, and grid. Many strikes also hit residential infrastructure. Our warriors intercept a significant portion of the missiles, but unfortunately not all of them. That is why there can be no pauses in protecting lives.

    In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24. I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly. Ukraine needs air defense every day to deprive Russia of leverage through terror," Zelenskyy wrote.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Russia Ukraine war
    Zelenski: Rusiyanı terror vasitələrindən məhrum etmək üçün çoxlu HHM-ə ehtiyacımız var
    Зеленский: Украине нужно много ПВО, чтобы лишить Россию рычагов террора

    Latest News

    16:02

    Bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić starts

    Foreign policy
    15:54
    Video

    Official welcoming ceremony held for Azerbaijani President in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    15:46

    WUF13: Accessibility considered as one of main priorities

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs air defense to deprive Russia of leverage through terror

    Other countries
    14:43

    Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

    Other countries
    14:23

    President of Finland: "Red line" reached in relations with USA

    Other countries
    14:01

    Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

    Other countries
    13:31

    Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

    Other countries
    All News Feed