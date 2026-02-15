Haber Global prepares program about Ilham Aliyev's participation in panel discussions in Munich

Türkiye's Haber Global TV has prepared video material based on President Ilham Aliyev's speech at panel discussions on the topic "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" held within the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

The material presents to viewers the thoughts expressed by the head of state regarding the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Azerbaijani President drawing attention to the new situation that has emerged at the border and that no problems are being observed there.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev gave a compelling response to the Armenian representative's question that did not reflect the truth. The head of state said that the removal of the declaration of independence from the Armenian Constitution is the only precondition for signing the peace treaty.

The video material also included the President's views on the Zangazur corridor, which is of great importance for the Turkic world, and the TRIPP project.