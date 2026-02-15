Haber Global: Prospects for cooperation with EU discussed at Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Kallas
- 15 February, 2026
- 15 February, 2026
- 16:56
Türkiye's Haber Global TV has prepared video material about the meetings held by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Munich, Report informs.
The program featured President Ilham Aliyev's meetings with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.
The video material states that Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Azerbaijani President for his support to Ukraine.
It was emphasized that during Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Kaja Kallas, special attention was paid to the issue of achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus.
