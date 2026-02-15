Bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić starts

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 16:02
    A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has begun at the Serbia Palace, Report informs from the Balkan country.

    İlham Əliyevlə Aleksandar Vuçiç arasında təkbətək görüş başlayıb
    Началась встреча между президентами Азербайджана и Сербии в формате один на один

