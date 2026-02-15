Bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić starts
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 16:02
A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has begun at the Serbia Palace, Report informs from the Balkan country.
Bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić starts
