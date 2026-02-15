Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijan Army

In line with the 2026 training plan approved by the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, military oath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held across the Azerbaijan Army on February 15, Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ceremonies commenced after battle flags were brought to the parade grounds accompanied by military bands.

The ceremonies began with a tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new recruits solemnly took the military oath, pledging loyalty to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and commanders of military units delivered speeches, congratulating the new soldiers on this significant day. They encouraged them to remain loyal to the Motherland, the state, and the Commander-in-Chief, uphold their military oath, continuously enhance their combat readiness, execute orders and instructions from their commanding officers accurately and promptly, and remain prepared at all times to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

Parents of the new soldiers also addressed the gathering, expressing pride in their sons' honorable service and conveying gratitude to the head of state and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the conditions provided to servicemen.

The ceremonies concluded with solemn marches by the servicemen in front of the grandstand.