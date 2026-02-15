Official welcoming ceremony held for Azerbaijani President in Serbia
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 15:54
An official welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been held at the Serbia Palace.
Report informs from the Balkan country that a guard of honor was lined up in front of the Palace for Ilham Aliyev.
The heads of state passed in front of the honor guard.
President Ilham Aliyev saluted the guard of honor.
The commander of the guard of honor presented a report to the President of Azerbaijan.
Then the national anthems of both countries were played.
