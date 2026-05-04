Baku Shipyard signs cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan company

A contract on cooperation in the field of shipbuilding has been signed between Baku Shipyard LLC, part of AZCON Holding, and KTZ Express Shipping company, which is part of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Report informs.

The document envisages the construction of two dry cargo vessels in compliance with modern international standards.

Executive Director of AZCON Holding Shahin Babayev stated that expanding cooperation with international partners is one of the company's priority directions: "The project is of significant importance both in terms of demonstrating technological capabilities and developing Azerbaijan's shipbuilding industry. We are confident that this cooperation will create a solid foundation for new successful projects."

Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, noted that the development of maritime infrastructure is a continuation of systematic efforts aimed at expanding Kazakhstan's transit potential: "The formation of 'Kazakhstan Railways' NC's own fleet enhances the sustainability of the Trans-Caspian route, expands cargo transportation capabilities, and creates additional conditions for attracting international partners. The cooperation is particularly relevant at a time when cargo flow along the Middle Corridor is increasing. Against the backdrop of growing international orders, the project will not only accelerate the development of the local shipbuilding industry but will also serve to increase the plant's production capacity and strengthen its competitiveness."

Thus, the number of vessels built based on international orders has reached four, which is an indicator of the shipyard's growing reputation in the global market and its position as a reliable partner.