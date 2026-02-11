Kazakhstan plans high-level participation in SGC meetings in Baku

Kazakhstan plans to participate at a high level in the 12th ministerial meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 4th ministerial meeting within the Green Energy Advisory Council, scheduled to be held in Baku in early March, Report informs, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

"The Ministry of Energy is currently carrying out preparatory work in this direction. Participation of the Kazakh side at a high level - at the level of the Minister of Energy or Deputy Minister - is envisaged," the ministry said.

Work is currently underway on the preparation and coordination of materials related to the agenda of the upcoming events.

"Additional information on the composition of the delegation, as well as Kazakhstan's position on the issues under discussion, will be provided once domestic approval procedures are completed," the statement said.