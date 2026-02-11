Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan cut condensate output in 2025

    Energy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 15:18
    Azerbaijan's condensate production totaled 4.91 million tons in 2025, down 7.1% from 2024.

    According to data from the State Statistics Committee cited by Report, condensate accounted for 17.7% of the country's total oil output during the period. Crude oil made up the remaining 82.3%, or 22.77 million tons, representing a 4.2% decline.

    Earlier reports said Azerbaijan's combined oil and condensate production in 2025 amounted to 27.68 million tons, a 4.7% decrease from 2024.

    The bulk of Azerbaijan's condensate output comes from the Shah Deniz field, with all volumes exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Additional contributions are provided by the Absheron gas-condensate field, which entered production in July 2023, as well as the Umid field within the Umid-Babek block.

    oil output State Statistics Committee gas condensate
    Azərbaycan 2025-ci ildə kondensat hasilatını azaldıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году сократил добычу конденсата

