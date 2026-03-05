Pakistan voices concern over drone strike on Azerbaijan during FM call

Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, has made aphone call to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

During the phone conversation, the Pakistani side expressed deep concern over the drone attack on Azerbaijan.

It was noted that such actions that could lead to a wide escalation in the region are unacceptable.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan expects Iran to clarify the matter and provide a relevant explanation within a short period of time.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.