Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

    Domestic policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 19:39
    Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

    The Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers has released a statement regarding the decision adopted on the suspension of cargo vehicle movement across the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, Report informs.

    The statement reads:

    "As previously reported, on March 5, attacks were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles from Iranian territory targeting civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic International Airport, a school, and other locations were subjected to fire from the Iranian side. As a result of the attacks, several civilians were injured, and the airport's terminal building was damaged.

    Taking into account the current situation arising from these attacks, which are contrary to the norms and principles of international law, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a relevant decision on the temporary complete suspension of cargo vehicle movement (including cargo vehicle movement for transit purposes) through all border crossing points on the Azerbaijan-Iran state border."

    Azerbaijan Iran Cabinet of Ministers Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Azərbaycan-İran dövlət sərhədindən yük avtomobillərinin hərəkəti tam dayandırılıb - RƏSMİ
    Азербайджан приостанавливает движение грузовиков на границе с Ираном

    Latest News

    20:03

    Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:59

    Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:39

    Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

    Domestic policy
    19:27

    Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    Syria condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:11

    Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attack

    Foreign policy
    19:02
    Photo

    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed