Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

The Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers has released a statement regarding the decision adopted on the suspension of cargo vehicle movement across the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, Report informs.

The statement reads:

"As previously reported, on March 5, attacks were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles from Iranian territory targeting civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic International Airport, a school, and other locations were subjected to fire from the Iranian side. As a result of the attacks, several civilians were injured, and the airport's terminal building was damaged.

Taking into account the current situation arising from these attacks, which are contrary to the norms and principles of international law, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a relevant decision on the temporary complete suspension of cargo vehicle movement (including cargo vehicle movement for transit purposes) through all border crossing points on the Azerbaijan-Iran state border."